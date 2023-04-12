Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces first call to resign from a member of Congress

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., became the first member of Congress to call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to resign.

"It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign," he tweeted on Wednesday. "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Khanna elaborated in a message to NBC News: "We have a crisis in the judiciary with extremist judges stripping away women’s rights. You can’t preach on television about the danger of these judges and then sit silently as Senator Feinstein misses vote after vote to confirm pro-choice judges."

"It’s time for California officials who care deeply about reproductive rights to call on her to step down at this moment in history," he said.

Khanna's statement comes in response to growing concerns that Feinstein's prolonged absence is hindering Senate Democrats, particularly when it comes to confirming judges, given her pivotal vote on the Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Ro Khanna. Francis Chung / POLITICO via AP file

Feinstein, 89, has not voted in the Senate since Feb. 16 and said early March she had been diagnosed with shingles. Her office said it has no update on when she'll be back.

Feinstein, who was first elected senator in 1992, has said she won't run for re-election, but still has 20 months left in her term. Khanna has endorsed Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to replace her.

Lee is competing with other prominent California House Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter. Lee could be a major beneficiary if Feinstein decides to step aside early, as Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he'll appoint a Black woman to the seat if the senator decides to retire early and creates a vacancy.