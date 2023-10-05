Sen. Dianne Feinstein to be honored at a funeral service in San Francisco

Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be honored by President Joe Biden and other high-profile Democrats at a private funeral service Thursday in San Francisco.

Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving California senator, died early Friday at the age of 90.

Biden will deliver a tribute to Feinstein's life and legacy by audio message, while the other Democratic leaders — Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California — will make remarks in person, according to the official program. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will open the service.

The funeral will take place at San Francisco City Hall, where Feinstein began her political career on the city's board of supervisors before becoming mayor in 1978, serving for a decade in that role. She was elected to the Senate in 1992.

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother," Feinstein’s office said in the statement announcing her passing. "Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state. She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary.”

Feinstein’s memorial service was initially open to the public, but it was changed to a private event for security reasons, according to a news release. The service will be livestreamed on San Francisco Government TV’s YouTube page. Feinstein's body lay in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday.

“Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties,” Biden said in a statement after the announcement of her death last week. “She’s made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations.”

Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, will deliver the closing remarks Thursday, followed by a music performance by the San Francisco Girls Chorus.

Harris swore in Feinstein's temporary, appointed successor, Laphonza Butler, on Tuesday. Several Democrats, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, are vying for the seat next year.