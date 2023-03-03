Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles in San Francisco

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said Thursday she was hospitalized in San Francisco with shingles after missing Senate votes this week.

In a statement, Feinstein, 89, said she received the shingles diagnosis while the Senate was in recess late last month.

“I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery," Feinstein said. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

When asked about her absence amid missed votes this week, her office told NBC News on Wednesday that she was “dealing with a health matter,” and hoped to "return to Washington soon."

Feinstein said last month that she will retire from Congress at the end of 2024, after serving three decades in the Senate and over 50 years in public office.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting senator and the longest-serving senator from her state, was first elected to the Senate in 1992.

The announcement of her departure has set up a heated race to replace her, with a handful of candidates already running to be the Democratic candidate in that race next year.

Feinstein is one of a handful of lawmakers who have been sidelined in recent weeks over medical concerns.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recently returned to Washington after undergoing surgery last month for prostate cancer. Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas also underwent surgery to remove tumors in the lining of his gastrointestinal tract, saying in a statement last week that he planned to recover for “several weeks” before returning to Washington.

Sen. John Fetterman's office said earlier this week that the Pennsylvania Democrat remained hospitalized after checking himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month for clinical depression.