Sen. Graham introduces bill to ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks

WASHINGTON — The federal government would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in limited circumstances, under a bill introduced Tuesday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The legislation stands no chance of enactment with Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House. But it offers Republican House and Senate candidates a proposal some conservatives hope will counter a polling surge for Democrats after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned abortion protections in June.

The bill, which would not affect more stringent state limitations on abortion, would ban the procedure after 15 weeks, except in cases where the life of the mother is at risk or the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest.

A doctor would be required to determine the gestational age of the fetus, including by using “medical examinations and tests as a reasonably prudent physician, knowledgeable about the case and the medical conditions involved, would consider necessary to make an accurate determination of gestational age.”

Graham cast his measure as a contrast to Democrats' support for a federal law protecting the right to an abortion.

"After Roe vs. Wade was overturned, Democrats in Congress have rallied behind pro-choice legislation which allows abortion right up until the moment of birth," Graham said in a statement. "I view the Democrat proposal as radical and one that Americans will ultimately reject. Our legislation is a responsible alternative as we provide exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and life and physical health of the mother."

Democrats and abortion-rights groups ripped the bill, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling it "wildly out of step with what Americans believe" in a statement.

Graham's bill comes at a time when some Republican candidates are scrambling to erase past positions in favor of an all-out abortion ban and seeking safer political ground. Republican operatives have warned the party's candidates that voters see the party as too extreme on abortion in advance of the midterms.

The data back that up.

Voters see Republicans as more extreme than Democrats on abortion — 51% to 32% in battleground states — according to polling conducted by WPA Intelligence, a GOP political consulting firm. The survey showed 41% of likely voters are more likely to vote for a Democrat and 24% are more likely to vote for a Republican because of the Dobbs decision.

Republican operatives have reason to see Graham's 15-week ban bill as a compromise between factions of the GOP — one that opposes abortion in all circumstances and one that prefers fewer restrictions; the federal legislation is less stringent than the state laws and proposals that have alienated many voters.

While 52% of Americans oppose legislation that would prohibit abortion after 15 weeks, only 21% of Republicans are against it, according to a July survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute.

But some Republicans questioned the wisdom of Graham dropping a bill that could bring attention to divisions within the GOP.

"Unless our Senate candidates already have that position, it just highlights how much more extreme they are for this position," said one top Republican strategist involved in Senate campaigns. "Stupid, just stupid."

The rapid response from Democrats and abortion-rights groups Tuesday indicated an eagerness to keep the issue at the front of voters' minds over the next two months.

”Anti-abortion rights congressional Republicans are showing us exactly what they plan to do if they get power: pass a national abortion ban,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which supports abortion rights. “They have seen the horrors and dangerous consequences of abortion bans playing out in states across the country and made it their national agenda. The cruelty is the point, and we should take them at their word.”