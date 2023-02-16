Sen. John Fetterman has checked himself into the hospital for clinical depression

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday night, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., "checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement.

"While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Jentleson said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke last year before winning the Pennsylvania Senate race in a highly competitive contest. Earlier this month, his office said he was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded but that tests ruled out another stroke.

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson said in his Thursday statement. “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

His wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted: "After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."

She added a request to respect the family's privacy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.