Fetterman discharged from hospital after two days of tests and observation

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from the hospital Friday following two days of tests and observation after he was hospitalized for feeling lightheaded, his communications director said.

Joe Calvello said Friday that the senator was "looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday" following his discharge from George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., around 5 p.m. ET.

“In addition to the CT, CTA and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures,” Calvello tweeted.

Fetterman, 53, was hospitalized Wednesday. He said he was feeling lightheaded after attending a lawmakers’ retreat earlier that day.

Members of his staff had taken him to the hospital, where doctors conducted an MRI. Fetterman remained hospitalized Thursday as doctors conducted additional tests and monitored him with an EEG for signs of seizure.

Calvello said on Thursday that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors ruled out a new stroke. The senator suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last year.

Fetterman has been vocal about his recovery from that stroke, and ongoing challenges he has faced since then with auditory processing.