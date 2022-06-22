Sen. Kevin Cramer sustains serious injury to right hand while doing weekend yard work

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., revealed Wednesday that he had seriously injured his right hand over the weekend while doing yard work, which required immediate surgery and he may need a finger amputation.

In a statement, Cramer indicated that the incident took place while he was home in North Dakota and said he's remaining there in case the situation worsens.

"I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation. I am alert and in good spirits," Cramer said.

Cramer later clarified on Twitter that the amputation risk was to a finger, not his whole hand.

The 61-year-old GOP senator said that he'll be missing this week's votes and hearing, but is closely monitoring Senate business. He said he plans to return after Congress's two-week recess marking the July 4 holiday. His absence means he'll likely miss the floor vote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to hold on bipartisan legislation to address gun violence before the end of the week.

"I plan to return to Washington, after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps," Cramer joked.

The Republican senator didn't detail what the injury entailed and what caused it to occur during the yard work.