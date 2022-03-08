Sen. Manchin to meet with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin told NBC News he plans to meet with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday.

"She has a very credible record," the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview, adding that his team is still vetting her but he has seen "nothing at all" of great concern. "So we hope it goes well."

Manchin, a centrist who sometimes bucks his party, holds a pivotal vote in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties. Democratic leaders' top priority is to keep the caucus unified to confirm President Joe Biden's first nominee to the high court.

"So far, we have not seen anything of what you would call alarm of concern that that person might be completely out of the mainstream," he said of Jackson, who is a currently judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Manchin voted to confirm her to that influential court. She won 53 votes, including three Republicans. One of them, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, met with Jackson on Tuesday.

Manchin said he'll talk to Jackson on Wednesday, watch the vetting process unfold and make a decision. Her Judiciary Committee hearing is slated to begin on March 21. It takes a simple majority of senators to confirm a Supreme Court justice.