IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down as Republican leader this term

BREAKING NEWS
Updated now
Congress

Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down as Republican leader at the end of the year

The Kentucky Republican is the longest-serving leader in Senate history. An election to replace him at the top of the GOP conference will occur in November.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images file
By Sahil Kapur, Frank Thorp V, Kate Santaliz and Scott Wong

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will step down from the helm of the Republican Conference, ending his time as the longest-serving leader in Senate history.

The Kentucky Republican, who has served as GOP leader since 2007, made his announcement in a Senate floor speech Wednesday. An election to replace him as leader will occur in November.

“As I’ve been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said. “That day arrived today.”

McConnell, 82, is regarded as a brilliant political tactician and one of the most influential lawmakers in Washington. With President Donald Trump, McConnell helped enact a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax package in 2017 that slashed corporate rates, provided new breaks for private businesses and reorganized the individual tax code.

And he shepherded three conservative Supreme Court nominees — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — through the Senate confirmation process, reshaping the judiciary and American society.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sahil Kapur

Sahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Frank Thorp V

Frank Thorp V is a producer and off-air reporter covering Congress for NBC News, managing coverage of the Senate.

Kate Santaliz

Kate Santaliz is an associate producer for NBC News’ Capitol Hill team.

Scott Wong

Scott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.