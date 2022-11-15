Sen. Rick Scott will challenge McConnell for top Senate leadership post

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

"The status quo is broken and big change is needed," Scott said in a tweet. "It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader."

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

Going into the midterm elections Tuesday, McConnell appeared to have a firm grasp on the leader’s job and Republicans appeared poised to take control of the Senate. But Democrats were able to flip control of the Pennsylvania seat, effectively blocking Republicans from wresting the chamber.

Scott's challenge was first reported by Politico.

Scott’s decision comes after he met privately with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to discuss a challenge to McConnell.

It follows a lengthy feud between Scott and McConnell over strategy and vision for the Republican caucus. McConnell has long been the subject of ire from former President Donald Trump, who has campaigned aggressively to have him ousted as leader. McConnell publicly blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 riot.

For some members, it’s an uncomfortable position to be in.

“I don’t have any comments,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., when asked about Scott’s challenge and whether he plans to support McConnell.