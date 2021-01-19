Senate begins Biden cabinet confirmation hearings

A handful of President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet nominees appeared before congressional panels Tuesday, beginning the confirmation process that will allow the new administration to get to work.

Three nominees — Janet Yellen for treasury secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, for secretary of homeland security, and Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines — had hearings in the morning, where they offered starkly different views from their predecessors in the Trump administration.

Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee she'd push Congress to "act big" to help Americans struggling from the coronavirus pandemic and avert a "longer, more painful recession now."

"The damage has been sweeping and as the president-elect said last Thursday, our response must be too," she said, touting Biden's coronavirus and economic relief package for $1.9 trillion.

She acknowledged the package would increase the deficit, but said "with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big." "In the long run, the benefits will far outweigh the costs," added Yellen, who testified remotely.

She also defended the incoming administration's plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., saying data shows related "job loss is very minimal, if anything."

Mayorkas, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, vowed to turn DHS's attention towards white supremacist and extremist threats.

"The threat of domestic extremism is one of the greatest challenges DHS confronts," said Mayorkas, who would become the first Latino to lead the agency if confirmed.

Mayorkas pledged to lawmakers that he will do “everything” he can to prevent attacks like the one that targeted the Capitol on January 6th, an event he called "horrifying." His testimony comes as 25,000 national guard troops are expected to protect the Capitol complex for Biden’s inauguration.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told NBC News it is “very, very important” that Mayorkas be confirmed “as soon as possible.”

When that will be is unclear. Romney said, "He has a vision for improving our cybersecurity which I believe is critical," but added, "I look forward to meeting with him privately in my office, and before I make my decision on how to vote."

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Haines vowed she would provide a public assessment of the threat of QAnon, a mish-mosh of dangerous conspiracy theories followed by many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Avril Haines at her confirmation hearing in Washington on Jan. 19, 2021. Joe Raedle / Pool via Reuters

She said the assessment — which lawmakers asked FBI Director Christopher Wray for last month —would include looking at "particular foreign influence operations and how those are affecting Qanon" and "exacerbating" misinformation.

Haines also assured Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., that she would testify annually for the committee's worldwide threats hearing, something Trump's DNI, John Ratcliffe, dodged doing.

She also vowed to protect whistleblowers and keep politics out of intelligence analysis,

Biden's pick for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, are also scheduled to testify later Tuesday.