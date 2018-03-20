Senate blocks war powers resolution for Yemen

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted to defeat a war powers resolution for Yemen Tuesday that represented an an attempt to insert congressional oversight into U.S. military operations in the deadly civil war there.

The measure, which called for the end of the U.S. role in the war, was co-sponsored by three members representing the full ideological spectrum of the Senate — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. The Senate voted to block the resolution by a vote of 55-44.

The measure was an attempt to reign in what its supporters say is unchecked presidential power in the use of military force. It would have forced the immediate withdraw of the U.S. from the area, except for purposes of fighting Al Qaeda, until Congress provides specific authorization.

“This is not a complicated issue,” Sanders said in support of his bill. “Article 1, Section 8 (of the Constitution) says that the president can't make war and send our young people into harm’s way, it is the Congress of the United States that should make war.”

The vote comes as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump. The U.S. is providing intelligence and reconnaissance support, as well as mid-air refueling, to Saudi Arabia who is fighting on behalf of the Yemeni government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the country. The battle is considered a proxy fight between the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Iran with broader implications for the region.