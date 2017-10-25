Senate Committee Advances Controversial Trump EPA Nominee

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee voted Wednesday to advance President Donald Trump's controversial pick to become the country’s top regulator of toxic chemicals, a crucial step toward his confirmation.

On a 11-10 party line vote, the Senate Environment and Public Works committee approved Michael Dourson’s nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s office of chemical safety. His nomination now moves to the Senate for a full vote.

Dourson has elicited fierce opposition from Senate Democrats and outside health advocates. He spent decades conducting research on behalf of chemical manufacturers, which used his work to downplay the risks of potentially toxic substances.

Before and after the vote, Democrats expressed their anger and frustration at the Republican support for Dourson given the recent passage of landmark legislation to regulate toxic chemicals, which Congress had passed in 2016 with overwhelming bipartisan support after decades of deliberation.

“We just worked together in bipartisan fashion to do something about toxic chemicals,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. “Today’s vote breaches the faith of that result.”