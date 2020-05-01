Senate Democrats criticize McConnell's plan to bring lawmakers back to Washington

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are criticizing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to bring the chamber back to Washington on Monday, even as the Capitol attending physician recommends House and Senate offices continue to telework amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"[McConnell] would bring 100 senators and many more staff members and reporters into close proximity while Washington itself remains under a stay-at-home order,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who at 86 years old is the oldest member of the Senate, wrote in a letter urging McConnell to reconsider his decision to reconvene.
“There is no way to do this without increased risk. This is the wrong example for the country," she added.
After more than a month at home in their districts, senators, the majority of whom are in a vulnerable age range for the coronavirus, will be forced to travel back to Washington over the weekend. Many have raised concerns that bringing lawmakers back to Washington from all around the country not only puts members and their aides at risk, but also lower paid Capitol employees and residents of the District.
“We are going to scrutinize Leader McConnell’s plan very carefully and see if it does provide the needed protection for the staff and the workers that are here,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a phone call with reporters Thursday to discuss the racial disparities of the coronavirus.
Washington, D.C., reported 19 deaths Thursday, a daily record, and Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned that the District has not yet reached its peak and could be shut down for three more months.
McConnell, who is expected to release a set of guidelines Friday for conducting Senate business amid the outbreak, defended his decision to reconvene on Fox News on Thursday.
“We can modify our routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we can honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct our business in person,” the Kentucky lawmaker said.
In the interview, McConnell did not answer whether the Capitol physician’s office had advised him it was safe to return.
The House called off its plans to come back to Washington on Tuesday after Dr. Brian Monahan, the physician who heads the Office of the Attending Physician, advised it not to.
“Yes, we had intended to come back next week as had been previously scheduled,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in an interview with MSNBC.
“But once the Capitol physician told us it was not proper for us to do that, in the interests of not only members and staff, but the custodians, the people who maintain the Capitol, the press who cover us, the staff of the actual legislative chamber, there was no choice for us but to say we’ll put this off.”
A memo from the OAP was sent around to congressional offices ahead of the Senate’s plan to return next week for committee meetings, stating that “the OAP continues to recommend teleworking for all Congressional offices” but that “guidelines have been developed” in order to “accommodate this meeting of various Committees.”
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee tweeted Friday that "If some of my colleagues in the Senate are really concerned that they won’t survive the process of doing what they were hired to do, then perhaps they should consider another line of work."
Some senators from both parties said they will continue to have their staff work from home.
“I will be coming in and asking my staff to abide by the dictates of the Washington, D.C., mayor and the governors of Virginia and Maryland, and so most of my staff, pretty much all of my staff, will be remaining working remotely,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a call with reporters Thursday.
“I'm going to be keeping my offices closed,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said.
A spokesman for Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is a physician, said in an email “generally speaking DC and state staffers will continue to telework,” although some staffers might have to go into the office “from time to time.”
Multiple committees have hearings scheduled for next week, including the Intelligence Committee, Judiciary Committee, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Armed Services, Commerce, Science and Transportation, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and Rules and Administration.
The OAP memo encouraged senators attending committee meetings next week to wear face masks, assuring them that a face covering “will produce minimal reduction in sound when using a microphone."
The memo also asked senators to “respect markings present on chairs to prevent the chair use, in accordance with social distancing guidelines," suggesting that special markings would be put in during the committee meetings.
While some of the scheduled hearings pertain to the coronavirus, such as the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing to “examine new tests for COVID-19,” that is not the case for all hearings.
The Judiciary Committee, for example, is meeting to “examine certain nominations.” McConnell has made it a priority to focus on judicial nominations when the Senate returns.
Monahan said in a conference call with Republican officials Thursday that they did not have the capacity to proactively test all 100 senators for coronavirus, Politico reported. Monahan said tests would only be available for lawmakers and staffers who were ill.