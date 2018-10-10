Senate Democrats look to turn focus back to health care

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Just four weeks ahead of the midterm elections, Senate Democrats are trying to force a vote Wednesday to overturn President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow for the sale of low-cost, low-coverage health insurance plans.

The proposal, offered by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., is an attempt to spotlight the Republican Party’s drive to unravel the Affordable Care Act and return focus to an issue that Democrats believe is a winning one, even if it is unlikely to pass in the Senate and the president has already issued a veto threat should it reach his desk.

"The Senate will have an opportunity to undo a portion of the Republican campaign to sabotage health care," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "And in November, the American people will have a golden opportunity to move our country in a dramatically different direction, by voting for Democratic candidates who will work to improve our health care rather than so many of those Republicans candidates who in obeisance to the big insurance companies, work to destroy it."

Trump in June ordered the Department of Labor to allow for the sale of "association health plans," which allow people to group together and purchase cheaper health insurance coverage. Such plans are cheaper because they provide less coverage, circumventing requirements in the Affordable Care Act that mandate that health insurance plans cover “essential benefits,” such as mammograms and maternity care. Critics say the health plans also gut pre-existing conditions protections.

Democrats are turning to the issue after a brutal month in which the confirmation battle of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh dominated news cycles, increasing previously apathetic Republican voter enthusiasm, according to Republican operatives.

Republicans are so confident that the Kavanaugh fight has helped to increase their chances to retain control of the Senate after the midterm elections that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent time on the Senate floor this week revisiting it. "The all-consuming animosity towards this nominee, independent from all the facts and evidence," shows that "the far left mob is not letting up," McConnell said Tuesday. "Fortunately the American people know that the fact-free politics of hate, fear and intimidation are not how we actually govern in our democratic republic."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Republicans are on the right side of this health care issue because the low-cost plans enable consumer choice. And, he said, the Kavanaugh fight taught Republicans a lesson.

"When Republicans have the courage of their conviction and they make the arguments that we can win these arguments. We can't be intimated by the opposition," Cornyn said. "If we explain our position, then I think we will win."

Ten Democratic senators are up for re-election in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016, and a handful of them are especially vulnerable. The confirmation battle over Kavanaugh has put many of those Democrats, who have been trying to show independence from their party, in a challenging position so close to the election. A return to the health care debate may be helpful to them.

Polling has consistently shown that health care is one of the top issues of concern to voters. A September NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 76 percent of respondents said health care was the most important issue to them.

"Whether it’s their legislative agenda, the lawsuit that GOP candidates like (Missouri Republican candidate) Josh Hawley signed onto to gut coverage for pre-existing conditions, regulatory sabotage or junk insurance plans, Republicans keep demonstrating they are on the wrong side of voters on the most important issue they care about," said David Bergstein Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman. "Democrats are leading the charge to focus on something that voters are actually concerned about and have been all cycle long."

Baldwin who is running in a relatively tight re-election bid and is leading the effort on Wednesday’s vote, is using a rare procedural tactic that allows the minority power to force a vote to overturn a president’s executive order. The vote is expected to take place later on Wednesday.

“Anyone who says they support health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions should support this resolution,” Sen. Baldwin said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to protect people’s access to quality, affordable health care when they need it most.”