Senate Democrats near agreement on new voting rights legislation

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are close to an agreement on updated voting rights legislation that can get the support of all 50 Democrats, three Democratic aides familiar with negotiations tell NBC.

The forthcoming agreement comes after the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act were introduced in Congress in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Since their introductions, both pieces of legislation have been voted on along party lines.

The member level discussions are complete, one source says, but the staff is currently going through the legislative text to fix any technical issues. No further details have been shared yet.

The bill is part of congressional Democrats' broader campaign to strengthen voting laws at the federal level to fight restrictive voting laws passed in Republican-led states, such as Texas and Georgia.

Members of the Senate return from their scheduled August recess this week and are faced with a number of items such as a voting rights measure and an ambitious infrastructure spending package.

"We've been talking to quite a few different Republicans who are very interested in doing something that makes sense," said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Manchin said he's been working with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on the issue but did not elaborate.