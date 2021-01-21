Senate Dems file ethics complaint against GOP Sens. Hawley, Cruz over role in Capitol riot

A group of Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz on Thursday calling for an investigation to determine whether the pair coordinated with the organizers of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate Ethics Committee "should also offer recommendations for strong disciplinary action, including up to expulsion or censure, if warranted by the facts uncovered," the seven Democrats, led by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said in a letter to the committee's chair and vice-chair.

Hawley, R-Mo., and Cruz, R-Texas, had announced in the days before the riot that they would object to vote counts in states former President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have won during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count, which "amplified claims of election fraud that had resulted in threats of violence against state and local officials around the country," the letter said.

"The question the Senate must answer is not whether Sens. Hawley and Cruz had the right to the object to the electors, but whether the senators failed to '[p]ut loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department' or engaged in 'improper conduct reflecting on the Senate' in connection with the violence on January 6," the letter said.

It noted that both voted to reject electoral votes from being counted even after the violence at the Capitol disrupted the counting process.

The letter noted "the pair touted their plan to challenge the electors to drum up campaign contributions," even though it's "probable" that both knew the underlying election fraud claims were false. "These solicitations continued during and after the insurrection," the complaint said.

Both Hawley and Cruz have denied any wrongdoing and maintain they were trying to protect the integrity of the election. “Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about unity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent. This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge," Hawley said in a statement.

Cruz told reporters on Tuesday he hadn't done anything to incite violence. “Debating a question of constitutional law on the floor of the Senate is the antithesis of trying to resolve conflicts through violent terrorist attack," he said.

The letter, which was also signed by Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Mazie Hirono, D-Hi., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, calls for an investigation into whether they had any involvement with Trump's rally prior to the riot, where the president called on his supporters to "fight" the election result in order to "save" the country.

"The extent, if any, of communication or coordination between Sens. Hawley and Cruz and the organizers of the rally remains to be investigated. Three members of the House of Representatives who coordinated with Sens. Hawley and Cruz to object to the electors, Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Mo Brooks, have been identified as alleged co-architects of the rally. Further investigation is necessary to determine whether and to what extent Senators Cruz and Hawley were also aware of these groups’ activities or coordinated with their efforts," the letter says.

The ethics committee, which is chaired by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., had no comment. The committee's Republican vice-chair is Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma. Lankford had initially signed off on Cruz's challenge, but withdrew his support in the wake of the riot.