Senate expected to pass resolution that would undo transit mask rule extension

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is expected to pass a resolution Tuesday afternoon that would undo the extended federal regulation requiring face masks on planes, trains, subways and other modes of public transportation, according to a Senate leadership aide and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

The measure would still need approval in the House, where its unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would allow a vote.

The resolution, which is being considered under the Congressional Review Act, only needs a simple majority to pass the Senate and is not subject to the 60-vote filibuster.

Last week, the administration extended the requirement for face masks on planes and other forms of public transportation through April 18.

The administration said at the time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor.”

It’s not clear how many Democrats will join Republicans to pass the resolution in the Senate.

“This is a free country if someone wants to wear a mask on a five hour flight from one American city to another there is no reason they can’t do that,” said Wicker, R-Miss., during a press conference Tuesday promoting the resolution.

“But the testimony we’ve had in the Commerce Committee from airline industry and from scientists is that airline air is the safest air that Americans can breathe indoors, anywhere," he continued.