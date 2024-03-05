Senate GOP race to succeed McConnell takes shape with Thune in, Barrasso out

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., won’t run for Senate Republican leader, and instead will run for the No. 2 position of whip, according to three sources with knowledge of his plans.

That means the race to succeed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is now effectively between Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the former whip, although there’s still time for other candidates to jump in since a vote won't happen until after the November election.

“We need change. We need to stand up and fight aggressively for our Republican priorities,” Barrasso, currently the No. 3 Republican senator, wrote in a letter to colleagues Tuesday, obtained by NBC News. “If elected to serve as your Whip, I will look for greater openness about our process and transparency about your choices. We must put consensus within our Conference ahead of deal-making among a few. Additionally, I will continue to push our Leadership team and Conference to align our priorities with the priorities of our voters.”

Barrasso noted in his letter that the last year “has been a difficult one for me and my family” with the death of his wife, Bobbi.

On Monday, Thune made his long-anticipated run official.

Asked by a South Dakota news station if he wants to be leader, Thune said, “Well, I hope to be and I’m going to do everything I can to convince my colleagues, they’re the voters, they’re the ones who ultimately make the decision.”

“As we look at a new generation of consistent, principled, conservative leadership in the United States Senate that empowers our Senate Republicans, that puts a check and balance against the Schumer — what has been a very liberal Schumer-Biden agenda, I’m prepared to lead that effort,” Thune said.

Thune was also asked about his endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and how he justifies it in the wake of still not acknowledging his loss in 2020, and the current criminal indictments he has faced and being found liable for sexual abuse.

“I disagree with him on that. And of course, I’ve made that abundantly clear,” Thune said of the former president’s 2020 election lies. “And I’m not going to re-litigate it.”

On Trump’s criminal cases, Thune said he will “let the process play out,” but added that the 2024 election is “a very clear choice” between Trump and President Joe Biden.

“That’s to me is a very clear choice for the American people about what they want to see in the future in terms of policies that impact their daily lives, whether it’s economic policies, national security, southern border, energy,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch of things in my view that we got to change to get the country back on track.”

For Thune, who is term-limited out of the whip job after this year, anything less than becoming Republican leader would be a step down. But Barrasso would move up if he becomes whip.

Cornyn announced his run for leader last week, saying that if elected he will "improve communication, increase transparency, and ensure inclusion of every Member’s expertise and opinion." He has previously served as McConnell’s whip before he was term-limited out of that position in Jan. 2019.