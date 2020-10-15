Senate Judiciary to begin consideration of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday are set to begin their consideration of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Members of the Republican-led panel will reconvene at 9 a.m. ET for the fourth and final day of the marathon confirmation hearing this week, starting with a business meeting to discuss Barrett's nomination and then hold over the vote on Barrett until next week.

That vote is scheduled for next Thursday, teeing up an expected Senate floor vote before Election Day on Nov. 3. Senate Republicans are poised to confirm Barrett, filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Democrats don’t have the votes to block her nomination.

The hearing Thursday will not include testimony from Barrett, who would not answer many questions, especially from Democrats, on Tuesday and Wednesday about how she would rule on critical cases. She repeatedly said it would be inappropriate for her to signal where she stands on certain issues and said she would keep an open mind in all cases.

Democrats have warned that Barrett’s record shows that she would be just as conservative as her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. They have argued Barrett could vote to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in a case challenging the health care law on Nov. 10. Democratic lawmakers also say they fear her confirmation could lead to a reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protects a woman’s right to abortion.

Democrats have also said that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to ram Barrett's nomination through the Senate ahead of the election is because Trump wants her installed on the bench in case there’s a dispute over the election results that rises to the Supreme Court, as it did in the 2000 Bush v. Gore case.

The committee on Thursday will hear from two panels of legal experts and advocates, who were invited both by Republicans and Democrats to testify on what her confirmation could mean for the high court. The witnesses include representatives of the American Bar Association, a retired appeals court judge and a university professor, among others.