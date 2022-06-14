Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he supports framework deal on guns

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he is “comfortable” with the contours of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation and will back it if the measure “ends up reflecting what the framework indicates.”

"I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting" it, McConnell said.

The powerful Republican's support would greatly enhance the prospects of the legislation passing the Senate.

A centerpiece of the proposed deal is substantial resources for states to implement “red flag” laws, which allow individuals like police or family members to petition courts to keep firearms away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Currently, 19 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws on the books. The new provisions are aimed at increasing that number and improving their implementation.