Senate passes $2.1 billion Capitol security bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would secure funding for the U.S. Capitol and the Capitol Police in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, which was at risk of having to furlough officers without additional money.

The Senate voted 98-0 on the $2.1 billion emergency supplemental funding bill. The bill includes almost $1 billion for Capitol security — $100 million for the Capitol Police, $300 million for security measures and $500 million for the National Guard, which concluded its mission at the Capitol in May.

The bill also includes roughly $1.1 billion for the special immigrant visa program to assist with Afghan interpreters coming to the United States as American troops withdraw from the nation's longest war.

The bill must also be approved by the House before being sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The vote comes just days after the Jan. 6 select committee convened its first hearing, hosting a panel of four police officers who were defending the building against the mob of then-President Donald Trump supporters.

The testimony from Tuesday's hearing, which included new video footage from the day, was both emotional and dramatic, as the officers described being overwhelmed by the rioters who were better equipped for the battle that unfolded.

Specifically, the bill would include $31.1 million to backfill overtime for the Capitol Police until the department can hire and train additional officers, and $4.4 million in trauma support, including six new mental health counselors, according to the bill summary.