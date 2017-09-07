WASHINGTON — The Senate easily passed a $15 billion disaster relief bill Thursday that would also keep the government open for an additional three months and lift the debt ceiling to keep the U.S. Treasury from defaulting

Despite misgivings by Republicans over the deal cut between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats to add the extensions, the measure still passed the Senate on a vote of 80 to 17. It will now go back to the House where it is likely to pass before Trump is expected to sign it into law.

The updated version of the bill includes $7.4 billion for direct assistance for victims of Hurricane Harvey, $450 million for the Small Business Association to help small businesses get back on their feet and an additional $7.4 billion in Community Development Block Grants for all disaster in 2017. The added money could be used for Hurricane Irma or for any natural disaster in this year.

Republicans were left reeling after Trump sided with Democrats in a meeting Wednesday on what a disaster aid package should look like. It gave Congress just a three month reprieve on the debt limit, forcing Republicans to vote on the controversial measure twice.

Opposed to the bill because it adds to the deficit, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., offered an amendment earlier in the day that would offset the $15 billion being spent in the bill with cuts elsewhere. It failed. And Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., offered an amendment to vote on a “clean” Harvey relief bill — the same bill that the House passed overwhelmingly on Thursday — that only includes disaster relief funding. It also failed.

As the measure heads back to the House, two key conservatives there have already come out and said they won’t support the new package.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., the chair of the Republican Study Committee, wrote a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, announcing his opposition and offered suggestions on how to address the debt limit.

“The RSC Steering Committee opposes this proposal,” he said, referring to the dozen leaders of the 150-member group of Republicans.

Rep. Mark Walker, also a Republican of North Carolina but chair of the House Freedom Caucus, told NBC that he would not be voting for the measure either. It’s likely that his 30-member group of conservative members will follow suit.