Senate to receive Trump impeachment article Monday, Senate trial could begin next week

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit to the Senate on Monday an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday.

The House impeached Trump the week before he left office for allegedly inciting a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The Senate will now be required to determine whether he should be convicted of the charge, a decision that could prohibit him from running for public office again.

The transmission will trigger preparations for a trial that could start as early as next week, but Senate leaders indicated it may be delayed to allow Trump to organize his defense.

"Make no mistake: A trial will be held in the United States Senate, and there will be a vote whether to convict the president," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. "Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States."

A conviction requires a two-thirds majority, which means at least 17 Republicans would have to join all of the Democrats.

If convicted, the Senate is also expected to vote on whether to bar Trump from holding office again.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Trump is owed a "full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense."

McConnell suggested Thursday that a trial be delayed to mid-February to give time for preparations, which would also allow the Senate to approve more of President Joe Biden's cabinet.

McConnell has said he's undecided on whether to convict Trump. His vote could carry significant influence over a caucus he has led for 14 years.