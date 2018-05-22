Senate to release its sexual harassment legislation

Those personal accountability measures had been the main sticking point in a process that left some senators frustrated at the glacial pace of negotiations after the House passed its version of the bill three months earlier.

In order to satisfy some concerns, the Senate took a different tact than the House did by limiting the personal accountability to the member only. If a staff member reaches a settlement in a harassment or discrimination case, the U.S. government, the employer, will still pay the settlement, according to Blunt. Under the current system, taxpayer funds are used to pay out any settlement involving a member or aide on Capitol Hill.

While the text of the legislation has yet to be released, Klobuchar and Blunt briefed their respective parties over lunch on Tuesday and received support for the legislation.

"We didn’t get everything that we wanted," Klobuchar told reporters Tuesday. But she insisted, "we’ve done everything we can to be strong here in this bill."

Like the House version, the Senate bill also makes it easier for the victim to move through the reporting process by eliminating the mandatory counseling, mediation and the "cooling off" period before a complaint can advance.

The House moved much more quickly than the Senate, introducing legislation and passing it within just a few months of a wave of accusations that swept through the Capitol and resulted in half a dozen House members either resigning or announcing their retirements.

The Senate remained largely unscathed by the #Metoo movement outside of one prominent example — Minnesota Democrat Al Franken left the Senate amid pressure from his colleagues after accusations of groping several women, including one who was part of his USO comedy tour before he was a senator.

The Senate has also been far less forthcoming than the House about the process of handling such accusations despite demands for transparency. The Senate released 20 years of settlement amounts, which also appeared to be incomplete, to the public, only doing so the week after Christmas after repeated questions from the press.

The Senate has also negotiated the proposed legislation behind closed doors, which has the support of Senate leaders Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who were involved in negotiations. There is no timing yet for a vote on the bill.

"It would be great if we could get this done before the Memorial Day break," which starts Friday, Blunt told reporters Tuesday.