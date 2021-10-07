Senate report details Trump's pressure campaign at DOJ to overturn the 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Top Justice Department officials and White House lawyers made clear to then-President Donald Trump in early January that they would all resign from the administration if Trump replaced his acting attorney general with an ally who had been pushing his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

That’s according to a nearly 400-page report released Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which provides a detailed timeline of Trump’s campaign to pressure DOJ officials to help him try to reverse Joe Biden’s victory. The report’s findings are based on testimony from three former DOJ officials as well as documents and emails.

The report outlines that Trump wanted to replace acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, the then-acting head of the department's civil division, who devised a strategy with the president for the DOJ to intervene in Georgia’s appointment of presidential electors and to use this model in other states. Rosen and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, however, rejected Clark’s proposal.

These efforts led to a Jan. 3 Oval Office meeting that Trump held for two to three hours with senior DOJ officials and White House officials. “According to Rosen, Trump opened the meeting by saying, ‘One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election,’” the Senate report said.

Donoghue said that the rest of the meeting involved “a wide-ranging conversation” focused on whether Trump should replace the DOJ’s leadership and install Clark in Rosen’s place, the report said. But during the meeting, the report said that Donoghue and Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, conveyed to Trump that if he followed through on the threat, all of the assistant attorneys general would resign.

“Donoghue added that the mass resignations likely would not end there, and that U.S. attorneys and other DOJ officials might also resign en masse,” the report said. “Donoghue told us that he raised the prospect of mass resignations 'earlier rather than later' in the meeting because he thought it was important context for the president’s decision.”

The committee said that Donoghue and Rosen recounted that White House counsel Pat Cipollone called Trump’s plan a “murder-suicide pact.” Cipollone and another White House lawyer, Patrick Philbin, indicated “that they would also resign.” The report said that Trump didn’t stand down until the final 15 minutes of the meeting.

Even after the meeting, Trump still kept pushing his conspiracy theories that the election was stolen. That night, Donoghue said Trump contacted him “to claim a DHS special agent was in custody of a truck full of shredded ballots outside of Atlanta,” the report said. Ultimately, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and a U.S. attorney’s office determined this claim to be false.

Three days later, on Jan. 6, Trump held his “stop the steal” rally near the White House, where he urged his supporters to interrupt the counting of the electoral votes at the Capitol. The attack at the Capitol then unfolded for several hours.

Clark and Rosen did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee released a report in June about the president’s attempts to nullify Biden's win, but the new Senate report offers the most comprehensive assessment so far of the president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election.