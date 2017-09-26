WASHINGTON — Short on votes and time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is moving on from health care for now.

Republican senators decided during their weekly conference lunch on Tuesday to not take a vote on a measure that was sure to go down in defeat with three senators explicitly against it and others wavering.

“The decision was a joint one between Lindsey and Bill and the other two sponsors and also the leader that if the votes are not there, not to have the vote, but not to give up,” said Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas, after leaving the lunch, referring to the latest health care bill’s co-sponsors, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

With no Democrats supporting the repeal of Obamacare, Senate Republicans could afford to lose the support of only two of their 52 members and still pass the bill. On Monday evening, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine became the third GOP senator to publicly oppose the measure, delivering a fatal blow to what was already a last-ditch effort. Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona had previously said that they were against the measure.

The Graham-Cassidy legislation was the latest version of a series of efforts to partially repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but none were able to find the 50 votes needed to pass.

The Senate only has until Sept. 30 before the legislative vehicle known as reconciliation expires; under reconciliation, a simple majority of 50 votes is needed to pass legislation instead of the usual 60.

House Republicans, who did pass a version of Obamacare repeal in May, were disappointed with their congressional colleagues.

“So yes, we're a little frustrated that the Senate has not acted on a seminal promise, health care,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday, adding, "By the way — Obamacare's collapsing."