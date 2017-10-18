In Senate Testimony, Sessions Cites Confidentiality of Trump Conversations

Attorney General Jeff Sessions dodged questions from lawmakers at a Senate hearing on Wednesday regarding the firing of former FBI director James Comey, alleged Russia meddling and the controversial pardoning of an Arizona sheriff, citing the confidentiality of his conversations with President Donald Trump.

"Did the President ever mention to you his concern about lifting the cloud on the Russia investigation?" asked Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.

"Senator Feinstein, that calls for communication that I’ve had with the president and I believe it remains confidential," Sessions replied during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I do not confirm or deny the existence of any communication with the president," Session added when pressed repeatedly by Feinstein about the firing of Comey in May and Trump's pardoning of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The hearing touched on a wide range of topics, in which Session clashed with Democrats on the committee, who had sent a letter to the attorney general last week ahead of his appearance pressing him to be prepared to answer all their questions "fully and truthfully."

Feinstein, the ranking member of the committee, and other Democrats wanted Sessions to answer questions about the behind-the-scenes decision leading up to firing Comey, the administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and issues related to voting and LGBT rights.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the committee, also wanted to know about Comey's firing.

"The American people have a right to know why he was fired," he said.

When Session testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, he also cited confidentiality when asked about his role in the administration.

Lawmakers grew frustrated with Sessions on Tuesday, particularly Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who said the attorney general had "misled" the intelligence committee when asked if he had any contacts with the Russians during the 2016 election.

"I would never accuse you of colluding with the Russians, but you concealed your own contacts with Russians when contacts were of great interested to the committee," Leahy said.

Sessions said he met with the Russian ambassador after the GOP convention but that it was not related to the 2016 campaign, campaign-related topics or Russian sanctions.

"I felt the answer was 'no'," Sessions said. "I didn't meet with any Russian about the election."

Session also said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the Justice Department’s investigation into alleged Russia’s meddling in last year’s election, has not interviewed him.

But, Sessions said, he would "absolutely" welcome being interviewed to see the probe come to an end.