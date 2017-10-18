In Senate Testimony, Sessions Cites Confidentiality of Trump Conversations

Attorney General Jeff Sessions dodged questions at a Senate hearing Wednesday regarding the firing of James Comey as FBI director, alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 election and the controversial pardoning of an Arizona sheriff, citing the confidentiality of his conversations with President Donald Trump.

"Did the president ever mention to you his concern about lifting the cloud on the Russia investigation?" asked Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.

"Senator Feinstein, that calls for communication that I’ve had with the president, and I believe it remains confidential," Sessions replied during often contentious testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I do not confirm or deny the existence of any communication with the president," Session added when pressed repeatedly by Feinstein about the firing of Comey in May and Trump's pardoning of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Feinstein, the committee's ranking Democrat, and other Democrats wanted Sessions to answer questions about the behind-the-scenes decision leading up to Comey's firing, the administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and issues related to voting and LGBT rights.

"The American people have a right to know why he was fired," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee's chairman, said of Comey.

When Session testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, he also cited confidentiality when asked about his role in the administration.

Lawmakers grew frustrated with Sessions on Tuesday, particularly Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who said the attorney general had "misled" the committee when asked in June if he had had any contacts with the Russians during the 2016 election.

"I would never accuse you of colluding with the Russians, but you concealed your own contacts with Russians when contacts were of great interested to the committee," Leahy said.

Sessions said that he met with the Russian ambassador after the GOP convention but that the meeting was not related to the 2016 campaign, campaign-related topics or Russian sanctions.

"I felt the answer was 'no,'" Sessions said. "I didn't meet with any Russian about the election."

Session also said that Robert Mueller, the special counsel who took over the Justice Department’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s election, has not interviewed him.

But, Sessions said, he would "absolutely" welcome being interviewed to see the probe come to an end.