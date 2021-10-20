Senate to vote on major voting rights bill that Republicans promise to block

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block legislation on Wednesday aimed at expanding federal voting rights protections and combating election subversion, just months after preventing a similar measure from advancing.

The Democratic-led bill known as the Freedom to Vote Act is slated for a procedural vote that requires 60 votes to begin debate. It appears to have the support of all 50 caucusing Democrats after scaling back an earlier, more expansive bill to win the backing of centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has vowed that the new legislation will not advance when it comes to the floor on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is my hope and anticipation that none of us will vote for this latest iteration of Democratic efforts to take over how every American votes all over the country," he said on Tuesday.

He may get his wish. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, the Republican who has been most willing to engage with Democrats on voting rights, said she will vote to block the bill on Wednesday, saying she's more interested in the House-passed John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and no-excuse mail voting. It would give states flexibility in implementing some provisions, like early voting, and make Election Day a holiday. It also would seek to protect federal election records and insulate nonpartisan state and local election officials from undue interference.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the bill a "balanced" and "common sense" proposal aimed at protecting the right to vote from restrictive state laws, including those inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims about a stolen election.

"Across the country, the big lie — the big lie — has spread like a cancer," Schumer said Wednesday. "The Freedom To Vote Act would provide long overdue remedies for all these concerns."

Schumer said the vote was merely a vote to begin debate, and has promised that Republicans would "be able to offer amendments" to change the bill as they see fit.

A Senate vote in June to advance the broader For The People Act voting rights bill was split 50-50 along party lines, falling short of the 60 needed to advance.