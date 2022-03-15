Senate vote makes Shalanda Young first Black woman to lead White House budget office

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Shalanda Young as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, making her the first Black woman to hold the position.

Her confirmation, in a bipartisan 61-36 vote, comes after a year serving as acting budget director.

Young became acting director after Neera Tanden withdrew her nomination for the permanent post in March of last year. A number of key senators had announced their opposition to Tanden, citing previous tweets of hers criticizing Senate Republicans and Democrats. Tanden now serves as White House staff secretary, a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

Young has played a key role helping the administration implement its economic agenda, an effort that has become more challenging amid rising inflation and stalled Democratic legislation on Capitol Hill.

The Office of Management and Budget works with federal agencies to oversee the execution of spending programs approved by Congress.