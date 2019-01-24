Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 3:47 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — The Senate planned to vote Thursday afternoon on two separate measures to end the 34-day government shutdown, though both proposals are expected to fall short.

The chamber will consider Trump's plan to reopen the government while providing $5.7 billion in border wall funding and temporary protections for individuals brought to the U.S illegally as children, as well as a Democratic proposal to reopen the government that excludes funding for the wall altogether.

Neither piece of legislation is expected to clear the Senate's 60-vote hurdle needed to advance to a final vote.

If all Republicans vote in favor of Trump’s bill, seven Democrats would have to defect in order for it to advance, which is highly unlikely. Meanwhile, if all Democrats voted in favor of their measure, 13 Republicans would need to back it for it to move on to a final vote.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., is expected to vote for the Democratic proposal, his spokesman told The Denver Post. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, plans to vote in favor of both proposals, her spokeswoman confirmed to NBC News. Both senators are up for re-election next year in states where a majority of voters backed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

Still, those defections alone won’t be enough for the Democratic bill to receive 60 votes.

Meanwhile, House Democrats said Wednesday that they’ve been readying a funding counter-offer to Trump and congressional Republicans that would "meet or exceed" $5.7 billion for border security, but provide no money for a physical wall, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters.

Thompson told reporters that the Democrats' proposal will offer "no new structures. The only thing we’re talking about is existing structures. Some of them need repairing."

The money could be used for "technology, manpower, fortifying ports of entry along with the judges and other things," he added.