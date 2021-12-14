Senator sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting legislation

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga., is frustrated that the Senate found a way to pass a debt limit increase without any Republican support but can’t use the same mechanism to pass stalled voting legislation.

“We think it’s so important that we change the rule in order to save the economy,” Sen. Warnock said in an interview in his office Tuesday afternoon. “Well the warning lights on our democracy are blinking right now and we seem unwilling to respond with the same urgency to protect the democracy that we have to protect the economy.”

There is a simmering discontent among Democrats in Washington who have pushed for Congress to treat voting legislation with more urgency. Attempts to pass a bill in the Senate have been met with uniform Republican opposition, making it impossible to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Warnock is pointing to a one-time rule change passed by the Senate last week that would allow an increase of the debt limit with a simple majority vote. He called the Senate “hypocritical.”

The debt limit increase was the product of an agreement between Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. The Senate changed the rules last week to allow for a one-time increase on the debt limit.

Warnock advocates for changing the rules to pass voting legislation but has been warned that doing so would have grave repercussions for the institution.

Critics of a so-called carve-out for voting legislation say it would create a slippery slope, and deny future Democratic minorities the ability to use to the filibuster to block Republicans.

Warnock said he contemplated voting against lifting the debt limit — a move that could in the evenly divided Senate could pushed the U.S. to default and had wide-ranging economic repercussions.

As a pastor at the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he said he thought what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the late Rep. John Lewis and Fannie Lou Hamer would do.

“Then I thought about the vulnerable communities that I also represent,” which, Warnock said, could be devastated financially if the debt limit isn’t addressed. “And ironically they’re the same communities that are suffering under these voter suppression tactics.”

Warnock said he had conversations with Schumer and Manchin and other senators over the weekend.

Compromise voting legislation forged by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., gained the support of all 50 Democrats. But it remains stuck in the Senate without the support of at least 10 Republicans.

Pressure has been building on Senate Democrats to act on voting rights as the issue has been stalled. Senators have been discussing a path forward, including a rules change, for months, but Manchin has opposed a rule change.

Manchin said on Monday that is talking with his colleagues to “look at the rules that make this place work in a more effective and efficient” way.

A group of moderate senators — Tim Kaine, of Virginia, Angus King, of Maine and Jon Tester, of Montana — are meeting with Manchin on Tuesday to continue those discussions.

Warnock said he is still grappling with a Senate that would change the rules to avoid a debt default but not to pass voting legislation.

“I’ve been placed in an untenable situation by what I’m being asked to do today. I’m being asked to do something that is for me a place of moral dissonance,” Warnock said. “If you change the rule to respond to the debt ceiling while the ceiling on democracy is crashing around is — the message you’re sending is that the economy matters but democracy can wait.”