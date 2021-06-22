Senators to examine disparities in crack and powder cocaine sentences

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on disparities in sentencing for crack and powder cocaine offenses that have "disproportionately impacted people of color" — an issue that would be addressed by a bill being pushed by the committee's chairman, Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

The legislation, introduced by Durbin and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in January, aims to eliminate the disparity and would allow those convicted for a federal cocaine offense to receive resentencing.

The hearing follows a Supreme Court ruling last week that a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul law signed by President Donald Trump in 2018 does not allow prison inmates to seek a reduction in their sentences for possessing small amounts of crack cocaine.

Durbin's office noted ahead of the hearing that the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 gave those arrested for possessing small amounts of crack cocaine the same sentences as those possessing 100 times that amount of powder cocaine. That led to people of color being disproportionately affected, it said.

While Congress reduced that sentencing disparity to 18 to 1 under a bill sponsored by Durbin in 2010, the new legislation would remove the disparity for good, his office said.

The Biden administration backed more lenient sentencing for low-level crack offenders in a brief filed with the Supreme Court in March, a move that came more than three decades after the legislation that created the sentencing disparity, which then-Sen. Biden sponsored, was signed into law.

The acting head of the White House office that coordinates U.S. drug policy, Regina LaBelle, is set to testify at the hearing along with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other policy experts.