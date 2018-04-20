Senators vote to allow babies on Senate floor

There were practical reasons for the request. The Senate sometimes votes late at night and takes multiple 15-minute votes back to back, often taking an hour or longer, which could be a long time away from a newborn who needs to be fed.

But according to Duckworth’s aide, it’s also about principle. Women are still vastly underrepresented in the Senate even though there’s a record 23 women serving.

“I would like to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, particularly those in leadership and on the Rules Committee, for helping bring the Senate into the 21st century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work,” Duckworth said in a statement.

The Senate chamber became one of the most exclusive clubs in the 1800s, when senators complained about too many people hanging out on the floor. Senators created a list that has been added to over the last century but still allows just a few people into the chamber. They include the president and vice president, members of Congress, the mayor of Washington and senators’ staff members.

As for babies, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called the addition a “no-brainer.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is enthusiastically supportive of babies on the floor, calling them an excellent distraction. He also noted that children under 12 are allowed on the House floor.

“Originally it was designed to not slow down debate,” Lankford said of the rules. “We don’t have that problem; we’re trying to actually start debate at all here. So bring it.”