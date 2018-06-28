Sens. Collins and Murkowski become early focus of Senate's court fight

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Within hours of Wednesday's surprising retirement announcement from Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, two moderate Republican women in the Senate became an important focus of Democrats seeking to prevent President Donald Trump from appointing a new justice who could reshape the court for decades to come — or at least temper how far right it might bend.

With little power to defeat a nominee outright on their own, Democrats began to look at Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska as potential allies in their cause.

Both are moderates who support abortion rights and they are likely to face growing pressure should Trump put forward a conservative nominee who might threaten to severely curb those rights. Senate Democrats are happy to lead that charge.

"People from all across America should realize that their rights and opportunities are threatened," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor Thursday. "Nothing less than the fate of our health care system, reproductive rights for women and countless other protections for middle-class Americans are at stake."

The pressure is expected to be more intense now than it was during the confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, whom both Collins and Murkowski voted for.

Since then, both GOP senators have bucked their party on critical issues, including on repealing the Affordable Care Act. And because Kennedy was considered the swing vote on many hot-button issues, including cases related to Roe v. Wade, his replacement will alter the balance of the high court.