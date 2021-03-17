In a shift, Joe Biden endorses a 'talking filibuster' to change Senate rules

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he supports overhauling the Senate filibuster to require the minority to talk on the floor in order to block legislation, endorsing a momentous change that some progressives say could help advance his agenda.

Biden said senators should have to "work for the filibuster" when asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos if he'll have to choose between preserving the 60-vote rule and advancing his agenda.

"I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said in an interview published Tuesday evening. "And this is — a filibuster, you had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking alone."

"Once you stop talking, you lost that, and someone could move in," he said.

The shift falls short of the full abolition of the filibuster that many progressives have called for. But it aligns with recent remarks by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that it should be more "painful" to obstruct bills, and is likely to boost momentum for the idea among Democrats, who have 50 votes in the Senate.

Biden echoed the concerns by some activists that the filibuster was grinding government to a halt.

"It's getting to the point where democracy is having a hard time functioning," the president said.

Biden's remarks came one day after Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., gave a scorching speech against the filibuster, saying that it has "become the death grip of democracy."

"Today's filibuster has turned the world's greatest deliberative body into one of the world's most ineffectual bodies," Durbin said on Tuesday, while also backing a talking filibuster.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned in stark terms that nixing the filibuster would compel the minority to tie the chamber in knots by denying consent required under standing rules for the most basic functioning of the Senate.

"This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a hundred-car pile-up. Nothing moving," McConnell said.

He added that when Republicans return to power, they could pass "all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side" without a filibuster, mentioning the defunding of Planned Parenthood, cutting off sanctuary cities, laws against abortion and a "nationwide right-to-work law."

In the Senate, under the so-called "nuclear option," a simple majority can change the rules by overturning a ruling by the chair and setting a new precedent. Democrats used the tool to scrap the 60-vote rule for most nominations in 2013 and Republicans, led by McConnell, used it to end the 60-vote rule for Supreme Court nominations in 2017.