Sinema, weighing re-election bid, rules out joining the Republican Party

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., on Sunday said she has no plans to switch to the Republican Party as she weighs a re-election bid in 2024.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year and officially registered as an independent, said she is “absolutely” done with party affiliation.

Asked by host Margaret Brennan if she'll ever become a Republican, Sinema called both sides of the aisle "broken" parties, adding: “You don’t go from one broken party to another.”

Sinema registered as an independent just days after Democrats reached a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber — following Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia in the runoff elections — widening their narrowest of majorities.

Although she has not announced whether she will run again in 2024, Sinema's campaign has raised over $2.1 million in the first quarter of this year, with over half of that coming from donors who gave at least $3,300. More than 30% of that haul came from employees of just five major companies, including hedge funds, investment groups and private equity firms.

Sinema has previously come under fire for her ties to Wall Street and the wealthy from congressional Democrats, including Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who announced last year his campaign for the Democratic nomination to Sinema’s Senate seat.

During her time as a Democratic senator, Sinema found herself repeatedly at odds with her colleagues, including rejecting a filibuster rule change last year that could have helped pass a major voting rights bill — one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.