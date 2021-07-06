On six-month anniversary of Jan. 6, acting Capitol Police chief outlines agency's reforms

WASHINGTON — Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Tuesday on the six-month anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack that her agency has increased training for officers, expanded intelligence sharing and procured additional equipment such as helmets and shields.

The changes are based on the recommendations of a variety of reports examining what transpired Jan. 6, including from the agency's inspector general, congressional committees, the Government Accountability Office, and a task force led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré.

“Throughout the last six months, the United States Capitol Police has been working around the clock with our congressional stakeholders to support our officers, enhance security around the Capitol complex, and pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency,” Pittman said.

Pittman also said her police force is working with federal law enforcement to track down suspects from the attack, more than 500 of whom are facing charges.

Among the changes being made, the Capitol Police is conducting “joint training with the National Guard, riot training, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, and less-than-lethal exercises,” she said.

The department has also put together a plan to “quickly mobilize local, state, and federal manpower” to respond to planned events or emergencies and is working with law enforcement experts to help with the agency’s operations, she said.

In an effort to shift toward an intelligence-based protective agency, the Capitol Police has “vastly increased” the amount of information obtained through intelligence and event planning with its officers, Pittman said.

And the department has also enhanced security for members of Congress outside of Washington and plans to open field offices in California and Florida.

“We honor all the brave men and women who, against all odds, faced down a violent crowd that day and protected our elected leaders and everyone who was in the Capitol Complex,” Pittman said. “We will never forget their bravery and will continue to work in their honor.”