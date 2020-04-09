Watch live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds coronavirus briefing

Small-business funds in jeopardy as Democrats request more coronavirus aid

Democrats are requesting more money fo hospitals and state and local governments in order to pass the Republican proposal for more small-business loan funding.
Image: An empty Washington street looking towards the Capitol on April 7, 2020.
An empty Washington street looking towards the Capitol on April 7, 2020.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — A Republican proposal to add $250 billion to small-business coronavirus relief funds is expected to fail in the Senate on Thursday as Democrats demand the inclusion of additional resources for hospitals and state and local governments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is expected to ask for unanimous consent to pass the emergency funding for the Paycheck Protection Program at 10 a.m., but the bill is not expected to receive the Democratic support needed to pass.

“I hope none of my colleagues object to my request for these urgently needed funds," McConnell tweeted Wednesday evening. "There is no reason why this bipartisan job-saving program should be held hostage for other priorities.”

In their counter proposal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said half of the requested $250 billion needed to be directed to businesses and nonprofits owned by women, minorities, veterans and families. They also called for an additional $100 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for state and local governments and more money for food assistance programs. Their proposal would more than double the Republicans' initial proposal.

In media interviews on Wednesday, Pelosi made clear that without these priorities included, the Republican plan would not receive support from House Democrats.

“The bill that they put forth will not get unanimous support in the House,” she told National Public Radio on Wednesday. “It just won’t.”

With lawmakers still at home in their districts, unanimous support would be needed to pass a bill.

Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland are expected to be at the Capitol on Thursday to present the Democrats' counter proposal. A senator objecting in person would prevent any legislation from passing by unanimous consent.

Image: Lauren EganLauren Egan

Lauren Egan is a reporter for NBC News based in Washington.