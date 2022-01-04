Snarled by snow, Sen. Tim Kaine trapped in nearly 27-hour nightmare commute

A two-hour commute turned into a nearly 27-hour ordeal for Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., one of the drivers stuck on snowy Interstate 95 in Virginia.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol," Kaine tweeted Tuesday morning.

By mid-afternoon, he was still driving.

A spokesman for Kaine told NBC News at around 2 p.m. ET that the senator had about two more hours of driving ahead before he'd reach the Capitol. The estimate wound up being fairly on target.

Kaine arrived on Capitol Hill shortly before 4 p.m. "26.5 hours later," he told NBC News.

Sen Tim Kaine is finally at the Capitol, “26.5 hours later,” he told us. pic.twitter.com/CAfN63zAU0 — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) January 4, 2022

Kaine was one of hundreds of drivers trapped in freezing temperatures on a 50-mile stretch of I-95 after a crash involving multiple vehicles brought traffic to a standstill and the first mid-Atlantic storm of the year dumped more than a foot of snow on the region.

The senator, who was Hillary Clinton's running mate in her 2016 presidential campaign, said earlier in the day that his office had been in touch with the Virginia Department of Transportation "to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation," but hours later, he still hadn't moved.

"I'm frustrated, but not in serious trouble," he tweeted a short while later.

He also gave a shout-out to a Connecticut family for a random act of kindness.

"A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them!" Kaine tweeted.

A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95. Bless them! pic.twitter.com/MrmZ1ZF6JJ — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said his office was trying to get the roadway clear.

"State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers," he said in a morning tweet.

More than seven hours later — and by his count nearing the 27th-hour mark — Kaine finally arrived at his destination.