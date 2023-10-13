IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise unexpectedly withdraws from speaker’s race

Steve Scalise withdraws from speaker's race, sending House into further turmoil

The decision by Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, comes just a day after he secured the GOP's nomination for the top position in the House.
Rep. Steve Scalise speaks with reporters
Rep. Steve Scalise speaks with reporters after a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol, on Thursday.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Scott Wong, Kyle Stewart, Ali Vitali and Alexandra Bacallao

WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., on Thursday night informed Republicans in a closed-door meeting that he was dropping his bid to be House speaker, one day after he captured the GOP’s nomination for the top job.

Moments later, Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in leadership, confirmed the news to reporters outside the room.

“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as candidate for the speaker designee,” Scalise said after walking out of the room.

"Our conference still has to come together and is not there. There are still some people that have their own agendas. And it was very clear we have to have everybody put their agendas on the side and focus on what this country needs. This country is counting on us to come back together," Scalise continued.

"This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the house again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And they’re still schisms that have to get resolved."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Scott Wong

Scott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

Kyle Stewart

Kyle Stewart is an associate producer covering Congress for NBC News.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, based in Washington.

Alexandra Bacallao