Steve Scalise withdraws from speaker's race, sending House into further turmoil

WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., on Thursday night informed Republicans in a closed-door meeting that he was dropping his bid to be House speaker, one day after he captured the GOP’s nomination for the top job.

Moments later, Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in leadership, confirmed the news to reporters outside the room.

“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as candidate for the speaker designee,” Scalise said after walking out of the room.

"Our conference still has to come together and is not there. There are still some people that have their own agendas. And it was very clear we have to have everybody put their agendas on the side and focus on what this country needs. This country is counting on us to come back together," Scalise continued.

"This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the house again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And they’re still schisms that have to get resolved."

