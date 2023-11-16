There's 'substantial evidence' that Rep. George Santos broke the law, House panel finds

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday released its much-anticipated report on its monthslong investigation into Rep. George Santos, concluding there is “substantial evidence” the New York Republican “violated federal criminal laws,” including using campaign funds for personal purposes and filing false campaign reports.

At the end of its probe, an ethics subcommittee tasked with investigating Santos "unanimously concluded that there was substantial evidence that Representative George Santos: knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House," the bipartisan Ethics Committee said.

The panel said it is referring its findings, including "uncharged" conduct, to the Justice Department. It did not make a recommendation to the House.

The DOJ has already charged Santos on multiple federal counts, including identity theft, money laundering and theft of public funds. He is set to go on trial in September and has pleaded not guilty.

Santos has, meanwhile, rejected calls for his resignation, saying his political future should be left up to New York voters.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said on Thursday that he plans to again submit a privileged resolution to expel Santos from Congress when the House returns to Washington on Nov. 28.

Garcia, who introduced a similar resolution earlier this year, said in a statement that the Ethics report makes it “crystal clear that the GOP’s decision to wait 9 months to act was not only irresponsible, but dangerous," adding that Santos “has no place in Congress.”

The House will be forced to act on Garcia’s resolution because it’s privileged. Santos survived another effort to expel him earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.