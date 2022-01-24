Supreme Court denies Republican leader McCarthy's challenge to House proxy voting

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to House rules allowing proxy voting, a system adopted during the Covid pandemic.

McCarthy asked the high court last September to overturn the proxy voting rules, which allow lawmakers to cast votes through another colleague so that they don’t need to be physically present in the House chamber.

Republican lawmakers have taken advantage of the process themselves, which took effect in May 2020.

McCarthy said in a statement at the time that he wanted the court to reverse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “perpetual proxy voting power grab.”

In late December, Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that the remote voting period would continue until Feb. 13. It was initially set to expire on Jan. 4.