In surprise move, Senate votes to hear witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — In an unexpected development, the Senate voted Saturday morning to consider witness testimony in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

The trial had been expected to wrap up Saturday without any witnesses being called. But it may now stretch on longer after Democratic House impeachment managers, acting as prosecutors, made the surprise decision to request testimony from at least one Republican member of Congress who said Trump rejected a plea for help during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot he is accused of inciting.

The Senate voted mostly along party lines, 55 to 45, to begin the process of allowing witnesses to be considered. Five Republicans — Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — sided with Democratic senators on the motion.

The details of if, when and how many witnesses may now be called remains to be determined. The trial went on break as senators worked out how to proceed.

Trump's defense team fumed at the announcement. Attorney Michael Van der Veen vowed to demand "at least over 100 depositions" if Democrats proceeded with calling witnesses, and he accused them of going back on an agreement about the trial "at the last minute."

"I think that's inappropriate and improper," Van der Veen said. "We should close this case out today."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., told NBC News that the Democratic-controlled Senate may decide to suspend the trial for “weeks” while witnessed are deposed, which would allow the chamber to focus on President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 relief plan and other issues.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced shortly after the proceedings resumed Saturday morning that he wants to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.

Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, put out a statement late Friday night detailing what she said House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told her of a phone call he had with Trump during the Capitol attack. According to Herrera Beutler, Trump dismissed McCarthy's request for help and sided with rioters.

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol," Herrera Beutler said McCarthy told her.

According to Herrera Beutler: "McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'"

Raskin said he wanted to subpoena Herrera Beutler to testify via teleconference and to subpoena any notes she took on the call, leaving the door open to other subpoenas as well.

"Needless to say, this is an additional critical piece of corroborating evidence, further confirming the charges before you as well as the president's willful dereliction of duty and desertion of duty as commander in chief of the United States, his state of mind, and his further incitement of the insurrection," Raskin told senators.

Trump's actions and intent during the riot remain largely a mystery to the public and a key question for many senators.

Several Republicans seen as swing voters in the trial asked Trump's lawyers Friday about what the then-president did to stop the tumult, but the defense largely refused to answer, saying they didn't know because Democrats had moved too quickly to impeach Trump before an investigation could be completed.

Seventeen Republicans would need to join every Democrat to convict Trump on a single article of impeachment accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 riot, but many doubt that any new information from witnesses would swing that many GOP senators.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told colleagues Saturday he plans to vote to acquit Trump, though that was before the managers asked for witnesses.

Inside the Senate chamber, when Raskin announced that he wanted to call Herrera Beutler, there was chatter and confused glances among senators, who expected to go on recess next week. Trump's legal team was caught off guard as well, sources told NBC News.

After it was clear the vote would pass, Graham switched his vote to "aye," prompting more confused looks in the room, since Graham is one of Trump's most loyal allies.

“If the body wants witnesses, I am going to insist we have multiple witnesses," Graham explained on Twitter. “We can start with Speaker Pelosi to answer the question as to whether or not there was credible evidence of pre-planned violence before President Trump spoke? Whether Speaker Pelosi, due to optics, refused requests by the Capitol Hill Police for additional resources like the National Guard?"

Both sides had been eager to wrap up the trial, with Democrats needing Senate floor time to advance the Covid-19 relief package.

But the next steps in the trial are now up in the air, even as senators' cars waited outside the Capitol to take them to the airport for flights home that they may now miss.