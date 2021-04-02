Suspect in custody after car rams two officers at U.S. Capitol complex; one person reportedly shot

The U.S. Capitol complex was in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two police officers and the suspect injured, Capitol Police said in a statement.

The suspect is in custody, according to police. A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department says at least one person has been shot near the U.S. Capitol.

Congress is in spring recess for the week, so lawmakers had turned home and were not working in the building.

A heavy law-enforcement presence quickly descended upon the complex. Two stretchers were seen being taken out of an ambulance and a helicopter landed on the east front of Capitol.

A message sent to congressional offices said, "Due to an external security threat," there was " no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."

Security at the Capitol has been heightened with extra security measures and personnel in place since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the complex during the Jan. 6 electoral vote count before a joint session of Congress.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.