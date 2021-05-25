Suspicious package with white powder sent to Sen. Rand Paul's Kentucky home

A suspicious package containing white powder was sent to the Kentucky home of Sen. Rand Paul, the Republican lawmaker's office said on Monday.

“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” tweeted Paul, a Libertarian that caucuses with Republicans.

The suspicious package, which was sent to his Kentucky home, contained a white powder, his office told to NBC News. The envelope is currently being examined for harmful substances and is being investigated by the FBI and Capitol Police.

It was not immediately known if Paul was in Kentucky when the package arrived.

On Sunday, Pop singer Richard Marx said in a tweet he wanted to thank Rene Boucher, who was arrested and charged for physically assaulting the senator in 2017 over a dispute regarding yard waste being allegedly dumped in an area of his yard near the property line.

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume," Marx said. Boucher is slated to be sent to prison for eight months.

Paul has been vocal about refusing to be vaccinated and has also routinely sparred with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, during Senate hearings.

He was the first senator known to have contracted the coronavirus when he tested positive in March 2020. Paul said told a conservative host on WABC radio in New York on Sunday that he won't change his mind unless "they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick."

"I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated, because I've already had the disease, and I have natural immunity," Paul, an ophthalmologist, added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been infected still get vaccinated because experts are not certain how long natural immunity lasts.