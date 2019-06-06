Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Mexican officials on Thursday were set to resume a second day of negotiations over President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs against Mexico, an administration official told NBC News.
The meeting, expected to begin at 2 p.m., comes a day after officials began talks to prevent the tariffs from taking effect next Monday, but did not reach a resolution.
US-Mexico deal talks underway over tariffs, border securityJune 6, 201902:14
Vice President Mike Pence said meetings will also be held at the State Department on Thursday, but he did not say what time or who would attend. Pence, who is traveling in Virginia and Pennsylvania, is not expected to participate.
Speaking to reporters in Shannon, Ireland, before departing Thursday morning for Normandy, France, President Donald Trump said “a lot of progress was made” Wednesday, but Mexico has to “step up to the plate” to curb illegal immigration to the U.S.
“We'll see what happens,” Trump said. “But something pretty dramatic could happen. We've told Mexico the tariffs go on. And I mean it, too. And I'm very happy with it. And lot of people, senators included, they have no idea what they're talking about when it comes to tariffs. They have no — absolutely no idea.”
In an interview with Fox News later in the morning, Trump said Republicans in Congress, who have expressed concerns over the tariffs, "should love what I'm doing."
"When you're the piggy bank that everybody steals and robs from, and they deceive you, and they've — like they've been doing for 25 years — tariffs are a beautiful thing," Trump said. "It's a beautiful word if you know how to use them properly."
During the meeting on Wednesday, which lasted about an hour and a half, the Mexican delegation offered what the White House viewed as a “good faith,” if “minimalist,” approach to solving the “crisis” at the border, a senior administration official who attended the meeting said.
But the White House is demanding that Mexico hold Central American asylum-seekers in a "safe third country" designation, rather than letting them cross the U.S. border, another senior administration official said. Additionally, the White House is also asking Mexico to accept the "Migration Protection Protocols," which require migrants to remain in Mexico until their cases are processed.
Trump threatened last week to impose a 5 percent tariff on Mexican imports beginning Monday, June 10, with the tariffs climbing to as high as 25 percent over time.
Senate Republicans voiced strong opposition to the policy this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday asked White House officials to urge Trump to delay the tariffs until the president is back in the country and able to meet with party members to hear their concerns, according to a Republican official familiar with the exchange.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that Trump is treating Mexico like an “enemy” and suggested he is overstepping his presidential authority.
“We haven’t seen anything yet except a tweet — a tweet and then this statement of the authority under which they would do this," Pelosi said. "But we haven’t seen anything that we would be overruling and then going to the next step."
“I think that this is dangerous territory," she said. "This is not a way to treat a friend. It’s not a way to deal with immigration. It’s not a way to deal — to meet the humanitarian needs at the border.”