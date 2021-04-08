Thom Tillis undergoes cancer surgery: 'I look forward to returning to the Senate soon'

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced Thursday that underwent surgery for his prostate cancer and said, "I look forward to returning to the Senate soon."

“I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step of the way" and "beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us will wishes," Tillis, 60, said in a statement.

He did not say when he expects to be able return to the Senate, which is in recess this week.

Tillis, who was re-elected to his seat in November, announced his cancer diagnosis last week and used the opportunity to encourage people to make sure they go for their annual checkups.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are. I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis," Tillis said. "Early detection can truly save lives.”