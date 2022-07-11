Ties between Trump allies and extremist groups to be focus of Jan. 6 panel hearing

The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday plans to demonstrate how right-wing militia groups who led the assault on the Capitol were connected to key Trump allies, including Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, who were at the center of the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

“We’ll show how some of these right-wing extremists groups who came to D.C. and led the attack on the Capitol had ties to Trump associates, including Roger Stone and General Flynn. …” a committee aide said on a conference call with reporters on Monday.

“And we know that both members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy by the DOJ in relation to their actions on Jan. 6.”

In linking both the domestic extremist groups and the Trump inner circle that was aggressively working to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, the committee is making the case that actions by Trump and his allies resulted in the violence at the Capitol that claimed the lives of both police officers and Trump supporters.

Aides said the hearing will also reveal ties between some Trump associates and the QAnon movement, which subscribes to a set of bizarre, sometimes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories where Trump is viewed as a savior fighting against the evil forces of the Deep State.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the committee’s seventh public hearing in this series, and will be led by Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md. A former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, Jason Van Tatenhove, is among several witnesses who are expected to testify live, though the Jan. 6 panel declined to name them for security reasons.

Specifically, panel members will be zeroing in on a key date: Dec. 19, 2020.

That was the day Trump — fighting to stay in power despite his election loss — convened a White House meeting with other allies promoting the lie that the election was rigged and stolen: Rudy Giuliani, lawyer Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. They discussed things like seizing voting machines or Trump appointing Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud.

Moments after that meeting, Trump took to Twitter and informed his millions of followers that he would hold a rally in Washington on Jan. 6 to protest the election results. “Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted — something Raskin described as a “siren call” for violent extremists.

“The Proud Boys are part of that extremist coalition, including violent militias, hardline political figures, all invested in the illegal pressure campaign to overturn the election,” a committee aide said. “So they immediately started answering his call by zeroing in on that date the president mentioned in that tweet on Jan. 6 as the final opportunity to come and support President Trump.”

Another hearing that was expected to be held in primetime on Thursday has now been postponed until next week. That hearing is still expected to focus on what Trump was doing while the Capitol was under attack.

Asked whether there could be more hearings held later this year, a committee aide would not rule anything out.

“What I would just say broadly is that the select committee’s investigation is ongoing. We continue to take in more information on a daily basis, we continue to hear from witnesses, we continue to uncover new facts,” the aide said. “And so I think it would be premature to take anything off the table in terms of what may happen down the road.”

The committee will need to publish a report on its findings, likely before the November midterm elections.